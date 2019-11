Photo credit: Instagram

The RHOBH cast shared many snaps on Instagram and hinted to where they were staying. Before she boarded her plane, castmate posted a selfie on November 21 where she was sitting next to her luggage. The 48-year-old actress revealed she would be meeting with her costars after wrapping up shooting for her show, The Bold and the Beautiful. "Dressing room @boldandbeautifulcbs luggage in the background off to Europe with some [Beverly] Hills ladies when I wrap💕," Denise wrote.