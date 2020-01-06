Lisa Vanderpump’s place of business suffered a serious blow. The 59-year-old Vanderpump Rules star’s Los Angeles restaurant and bar Pump was damaged when a Porsche Turbo crashed into it on Sunday, January 6.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Lisa Vanderpump’s place of business suffered a serious blow. The 59-year-old Vanderpump Rules star’s Los Angeles restaurant and bar Pump was damaged when a Porsche Turbo crashed into it on Sunday, January 6.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!