View this post on Instagram

Tune in tonight on @bravotv at 9pm for an all new Real Housewives of Orange County! Emily gets her sea legs, I get my ass handed to me, dinner takes an unexpected turn and you get to see our kids, because, surprise, we actually do have to raise them while we film! (I lived it and I’m still like “wtf just happened.”) #recapsbybraunwyn #rhoc #tuesdaynight #realhousewivesoforangecounty #selectiveamnesia #balboabayclub