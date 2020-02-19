View this post on Instagram

Kid of the week! This is @jacobwindhamburke, he’s the sweetest, kindest, most helpful kid you’ll ever meet. When I found out our 3rd child was going to be a boy I was so nervous, I’d grown up in a house with women and didn’t think I’d know what to do, but this kid, from day 1, has had my heart. He’s a cool person, he grew up in dance studios and had spent the past 11 years dancing, he’s a musical theatre kid, a technology wiz who helps his dad at the office and recently decided to give the world of Drag a try (thanks @steee_phen for taking him under your wing.) He’s never done things because others have and I love that about him. It’s hard to be a teenage boy, but he’s learned to talk through the hard stuff. He’s so close to his sisters, is the best at helping with the little kids, and will change a diaper without being asked!! I love you Jacob, you’re the best son anyone could hope for! #motherson #honestmotherhood #largefamily #mommyblog #kidoftheweek #dailyparenting #childhoodunplugged