Braunwyn Windham-Burke is a big fan of the holidays! The Real Housewives of Orange County star recently shared her favorite Christmas and Hanukkah traditions that she and her family of nine love to do during the winter season.
View this post on Instagram
My People❤️ Thank you for being the crazy, kind, wise women you are. #squadgoals #bestfriends #newportbeachcountryclub #ladieswholunch
A post shared by Braunwyn Windham-Burke (@braunwynwindhamburke) on
View this post on Instagram
‘Tis the season!! One of our favorite family events!! #lagunaplayhouse #pantonetheatre #peterpan #happyholidays #lagunabeach
A post shared by Braunwyn Windham-Burke (@braunwynwindhamburke) on
View this post on Instagram
Best day ever Miss Koa Blue! I love being your mommy! #disneyland #thisis5 #skipthelines #bestfamilyever
A post shared by Braunwyn Windham-Burke (@braunwynwindhamburke) on
View this post on Instagram
Merry Christmas!! My favorite filming this season was when @kellyddodd and I took her @Pedego bike around our neighborhood, I don’t think I’ve laughed so hard ever, so when I reached out to them to surprise Sean this morning I was so excited when they said they had a bike that work for all 4 kids, I was ecstatic !!! Thanks you for making Christmas morning magical for @seanwindhamburke this year! You guys are the best!!!! #pedego #superdad #christmassurprise #beachliving #havekidswillride
A post shared by Braunwyn Windham-Burke (@braunwynwindhamburke) on
View this post on Instagram
Just Breathe. I’ve been doing this holiday mom thing for 20 years, in the beginning I would drive myself crazy looking for gifts I couldn’t afford and weren’t really needed, as my kids grew up I started to realize something, they didn’t remember what gifts they got (or didn’t get,) they remembered the time and the traditions. I want you all to take a minute for yourself today (even if it’s just hiding in your room for a bit,) and remind yourself what really matters....friends, family, and time together. Holidays aren’t perfect, they aren’t what you see on Instagram, but they’re memories you’ll have forever. Bake some cookies, cuddle as you watch your favorite movie, drink some hot chocolate, and know it’s enough!! Happy Holidays!! #honestmotherhood #motherhoodsimplified #mommylife #newportmom #happyholidays #braunwynwindhamburke
A post shared by Braunwyn Windham-Burke (@braunwynwindhamburke) on
- Tagged:
- braunwyn windham-burke
