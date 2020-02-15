Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s son is on the road to recovery. The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 42, revealed during her latest installment of her “kid of the week” series on Instagram that her 6-year-old-son Curren is “legally blind.”
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s son is on the road to recovery. The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 42, revealed during her latest installment of her “kid of the week” series on Instagram that her 6-year-old-son Curren is “legally blind.”
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!