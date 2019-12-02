View this post on Instagram

Tonight at 9pm on @bravotv an all new episode of Real Housewives of Orange County, We kick the oldest out of the nest (1 down, 6 to go,) friendships are tested, I come to the realization that it’s all just a game of chess with middle aged women, and most importantly I make it through the entire episode tear free, with my backbone in place...only took 15 episodes 🤦🏼‍♀️ #rhoc #realhousewivesoforangecounty #theyrechesswerecheckers #noonecanowntheirshit #itslikeabadgameoftelephone #recapsbybraunwyn #csuf