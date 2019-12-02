trending in HEALTH
Emily Simpson showed off her incredible 15-pound weight loss on Instagram and revealed how she lost the extra inches. The Real Housewives of Orange County star flaunted her new sexy physique as she opened up about how she was “in chronic pain and was “depressed.”
View this post on Instagram
Making big moves over here! Happy to report I’m seeing progress and moving around more post-surgery. #sponsored Surgery is no joke and my hips don’t lie – I now understand the toll it takes on your body. Surgery is like running a marathon, so it’s important to prepare with specific nutrition before and after as you would a big race. That’s why I used Ensure’s Pre-Surgery Clear Carbohydrate Drink before my procedure and drank the Immunonutrition Shake before and after to help me get back on my feet💪 . If you’re having surgery, talk to your doctor about your nutrition plan, and ask about the #Ensure Surgery Bundle from @abbottglobal, which is now on Amazon [link in bio]. While I may not be running 26.2 anytime soon, the “new” me is SO excited to get into shape and run around with my kids again. Watch out, the catwalk is calling! 💃 #SurgeryPrep #SurgeryRecovery
A post shared by Emily Simpson (@rhoc_emilysimpson) on
View this post on Instagram
Channeling old #Hollywood Glam for the season 14 #RHOC reunion 🌹💋💄👄 and ... only 10 days out from hip replacement surgery 🙀🙀😬😬 . Hair color by @ashleywahler Glam by @purebeautybydanielle earrings and bracelet by @sukibijoux Red velvet dress from @wolfandbadger #rhoc #season14 #reunion #glam #oldhollywoodglamour #red #fashion #style #hollywood #elizabethtaylor
A post shared by Emily Simpson (@rhoc_emilysimpson) on
View this post on Instagram
Who’s ready to shop for a cause??? Come meet me at @hammittla’s grand opening THURSDAY at @southcoastplaza from 6-8pm. I’ll be there sipping 🥂🥂and shopping in support of Blind Children’s Center . TAG your #girlfriends and let’s make it a fun #girlsnightout #Hammitt #FeelItLoveItHammitt #HammittPartner
A post shared by Emily Simpson (@rhoc_emilysimpson) on
View this post on Instagram
For you assholes out there who feel the need to make derogatory comments on my figure “photoshopped to look like 50 pounds were taken off” in reference to the Season 14 #rhoc promo pic.... here’s the raw, untouched photo taken with my iPhone by my makeup artist. Looks exactly the same to me! This dress is a size Medium. . I’m not sure if you all know this but I’m a woman, I have curves and they are frikin’ hot and amazing ...but I’m also a human and I have feelings too. Why so many of you feel the need to say downright mean, cruel and vicious things.. I truly will never understand it. I hope you find some happiness and peace someday so that attacking someone’s looks and being so vicious doesn’t come so naturally to you. . So for all you mean-spirited, cruel and vicious jerks out there... please SWIPE left and kiss my unretouched perfect ASS! 😘😘 . #shutup #bodypositive #curves #confidence #getalife #losers #dressthepopulation #unapologetic #effyourbeautystandards
A post shared by Emily Simpson (@rhoc_emilysimpson) on
View this post on Instagram
Just Simpson and Dodd hanging in Los Cabos @hyattzivacabos @rhoc_kellyddodd ❤️🙌🏻 #loscabos #rhoc #season14 #mexico #vacay #vacation
A post shared by Emily Simpson (@rhoc_emilysimpson) on
