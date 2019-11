Photo credit: shutterstock

On her Instagram Stories, she also shared a variety of selfies where she modeled various looks from the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star's brand. One photo showed the mother of three wearing a dark teal denim jumpsuit. In another pic, she donned open-toed boots, ripped jeans and a long sleeved tee. "We all deserve a great pair of jeans. Good American has premium denim that makes me feel so confident," she wrote on her Story, adding that what she loves most about the brand is its size inclusivity.