Though Matt and the reality star have yet to finalize their divorce, in August 2019 they reached a custody agreement. Gina will have primary custody of their kids and receive $10,000 a month. Matt will see his kids on the weekends, and both he and Gina will attend a monthly coparenting counseling session. However, Matt claimed that due to his "forced resignation" from his high paying job in the wake of his arrest, he could no longer afford to make those payments. He argued that payments should be lowered since Gina — thanks to her RHOC salary — now makes more money.