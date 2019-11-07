trending in COUPLES
- Drake Has Been Hanging Out With Stormi At Kylie Jenner’s House
- Travis Scott Is 'Not Happy' About Kylie Jenner & Drake's New Romance — Details!
- Jinger Duggar & Jeremy Vuolo Celebrate Their 3-Year Wedding Anniversary
- Chrissy Teigen's Parents Ron & Vilailuck Are Getting A Divorce
- Inside Kylie Jenner and Drake's Budding Romance Following Travis Scott Split
Gina Kirschenheiter admitted it’s hard for her to watch her divorce from ex-husband Matt air on the small screen. However, the Real Housewives of Orange County star won’t let it stop her from loving her new boyfriend, Travis. The Bravo personality opened up about her beau and her split in a new interview.
View this post on Instagram
Always find a reason to laugh. It may not add years to your life but will surely add life to your years ❤️
A post shared by Gina Kirschenheiter (@ginakirschenheiter) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Gina Kirschenheiter (@ginakirschenheiter) on
View this post on Instagram
Did you know that collagen makes up 70% of your skin, hair, nails, muscles, bones, tendons and even digestive system? What this means is... If you want to look younger and feel good too, you need to make sure you have as much collagen as possible. The reason why is... By the time you’re 40 years old, you’ve lost about 25% of your collagen production! And... by the time you’re 60, you’ve lost about 50% of your overall collagen! What this means is loose, dry skin, weak, painful joints, thinning hair, and even a troubled digestive system! The good news is... I found a collagen protein Called @WarriorMade Got2Protein! It makes my skin, hair and nails look amazing, it tastes like a delicious chocolate drink and it's a great meal replacement if you wanna stay lean! Even better... It's one of the only collagen proteins that uses grass fed, high quality collagen and even contains an herb called Gotu Kola that can help stimulate your own collagen production! And the best part is... We connected with the company @WarriorMade and they decided to give all my followers a full 20% off for a limited time! I highly recommend you check this out! Here’s the link for your discount! WarriorMade.com/Gina #WeAreWarriorMade #MyGo2Protein #WarriorMadeAd
A post shared by Gina Kirschenheiter (@ginakirschenheiter) on
View this post on Instagram
🛍 Love stopping by @calliegirlboutique to see all the new arrivals #ShopTillYouDrop #RHOC
A post shared by Gina Kirschenheiter (@ginakirschenheiter) on
View this post on Instagram
Had the best time taking the kids to @amnh yesterday! 🚂 🦖🦕
A post shared by Gina Kirschenheiter (@ginakirschenheiter) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
- Tagged:
- gina kirschenheiter
Sound off in the comments below!