Photo credit: Instagram

Gretchen reflected on her year in her caption and thanked her friends for putting together the party. "Thank you to all my beautiful and sweet girlfriends for making me celebrate my birthday this year 😜 I told them because they already did so much this year for my baby shower and the arrival of Skylar Gray I didn’t want them doing anything for my birthday.....and they weren’t having it. So I agreed as long as it is small and not a big deal.....clearly they are bad listeners. So sweet that they still wanted to celebrate me despite me trying to tell them 'no,'" she wrote.