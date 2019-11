Photo credit: Lauri Peterson's Instagram

Lauri claimed that her son has been repeatedly attacked not just by inmates but by jail guards as well. “Josh has been telling me over the last few years that his life is in danger and that guards have been threatening to kill him and other inmates have attacked him,” the reality star said. “To see this actually come to fruition and happen is just horrific for me. I’m appalled, I’m sad, I’m brokenhearted. I’m disgusted. I’m concerned."