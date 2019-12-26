trending in BABIES
Meghan King Edmonds got honest about celebrating the holidays with her three kids Hayes, Hart and Aspen. The Real Housewives of Orange County star opened up about the hardships of raising children during Christmastime.
Christmas morning: full of joy and laughter (...and also oversleeping because your toddler was in your bed so you couldn’t check your alarm volume and turns out it was at ZERO and you didn’t find out till 7:26am... when your twin boys are screaming and the alarm ***silently*** has been going off since 6am... but you’ve been helping Santa with duties/aka installing - literally - a new play room, and didn’t get to sleep till 2am; stressing out your kids don’t see the “big gift” right away; putting your premade casseroles in the oven 1.5 hours late then forgetting you have to cook a special syrup even though you still haven’t brushed your teeth/hair but your entire family is over - each looking like a snack bc they prepared properly - and hungrily awaiting their promised breakfast; all whist 3 terrorists parasitically demand their milk with full diapers awaiting my changing.) Christmas, such a magical holiday. 🌟 Btw I think many moms can relate, right? If so, please share your experiences with me. I could use some solidarity 👊🏼💪🏼
Holidays are so easy, right? They ARE NOT easy! So I’ve compiled all my favorite @amazonfashion finds for y’all... get stuff for your friends and your kiddos at all the prices. And the hottest stuff too. #tistheseason #linkinbio
Here’s my three lil nutcrackers: Snap, Crackle, and Pop 💫⚡️✨ (outfits from @shrimpandgritskids)
Two out of three of my spawn are accounted for. That’s a W in my book. #momjokes Oh, also - they are clothed despite their favorite outfits being their birthday suits. I really killed the mom game today you guys 👊🏼
I take my wife down to the field in just another day in the life. She comes back and tells me she was nervous to take a picture with the bronco mascot. #omg #really #sundynightfootball #broncospatriots thanks #7 and the @weinermomma for the hospitality.
🎉YOU GUYS, IT'S MY BIGGEST WORLDWIDE GIVEAWAY YET! And it’s not just for one winner but for two! The holidays are upon us and as I reflect on this past year, I am so thankful for all of the support my followers have given me this year. I wrote an exclusive piece for @bumoparent — a global community for modern parents about the struggles with giving Hart the help he needs, whether it means we travel as a family or have to spend some time apart. Their weekly bümoDIGEST has been so helpful to me and I'm happy to announce that I am hosting my biggest worldwide giveaway yet with them. As a thank you to my followers, we are giving away a $250 gift card to Amazon and a $500 Delta gift card to a random winner AND a tagged friend! (for a total value of $1500) TO ENTER: 1. Follow @bumoparent 2. Tag a friend you want to win this with on this photo. (One comment/one tag per entry. Feel free to enter as many times as you want.) Giveaway ends 12/22. Winners will be messaged by 12/23. P.S. For those of you who don’t know, @bumoparent is the ultimate modern parenting resource that delivers a weekly email (no spam, I promise) full of inspiring stories, parenting hacks, professional advice and so much more. This Sunday 12/22, my personal story and struggles as a parent will be sent to your inbox. Don’t miss out on what I wrote and sign up at http://www.hellobumo.com/ to receive my story in your inbox this weekend. #ad
