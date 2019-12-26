View this post on Instagram

Christmas morning: full of joy and laughter (...and also oversleeping because your toddler was in your bed so you couldn’t check your alarm volume and turns out it was at ZERO and you didn’t find out till 7:26am... when your twin boys are screaming and the alarm ***silently*** has been going off since 6am... but you’ve been helping Santa with duties/aka installing - literally - a new play room, and didn’t get to sleep till 2am; stressing out your kids don’t see the “big gift” right away; putting your premade casseroles in the oven 1.5 hours late then forgetting you have to cook a special syrup even though you still haven’t brushed your teeth/hair but your entire family is over - each looking like a snack bc they prepared properly - and hungrily awaiting their promised breakfast; all whist 3 terrorists parasitically demand their milk with full diapers awaiting my changing.) Christmas, such a magical holiday. 🌟 Btw I think many moms can relate, right? If so, please share your experiences with me. I could use some solidarity 👊🏼💪🏼