Meghan King Edmonds has no time for the trolls. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum shared a sexy mirror selfie in response to mom shamers who criticized her appearance simply because she’s a mother of three.
I like ‘em cooked fancy with a touch of mom #oscars2020 #eltonjohnoscarparty
Christmas morning: full of joy and laughter (...and also oversleeping because your toddler was in your bed so you couldn’t check your alarm volume and turns out it was at ZERO and you didn’t find out till 7:26am... when your twin boys are screaming and the alarm ***silently*** has been going off since 6am... but you’ve been helping Santa with duties/aka installing - literally - a new play room, and didn’t get to sleep till 2am; stressing out your kids don’t see the “big gift” right away; putting your premade casseroles in the oven 1.5 hours late then forgetting you have to cook a special syrup even though you still haven’t brushed your teeth/hair but your entire family is over - each looking like a snack bc they prepared properly - and hungrily awaiting their promised breakfast; all whist 3 terrorists parasitically demand their milk with full diapers awaiting my changing.) Christmas, such a magical holiday. 🌟 Btw I think many moms can relate, right? If so, please share your experiences with me. I could use some solidarity 👊🏼💪🏼
“Eat a burger.” That’s what they say. I’ll be real with you: I’m too thin. But please, I deserve some grace. I am doing the damn thing with all of the dignity I can muster as I put my kiddos before anything else. Much more on this (why I’ve actually lost so much weight, how I feel about it, and what I’m doing about it) #ontheblog #linkinbio #tooskinny #skinnyshaming #stressnoneating
We’re doing it! Hart and I are off to LA for intensive therapy @napacenter! How do you pack for three weeks with a baby? I shipped a lot of stuff in advance and found the cheapest baby gear ever (pack n play, convertible car seat, and high chair). Stay tuned to my stories for a blog with tips! #gohartgo
