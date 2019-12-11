trending in HEALTH

Tamra Judge is clapping back at her Real Housewives of Orange County castmates who shaded her for being old. On a recent episode of RHOC, Tamra’s costars Emily Simpson and Kelly Dodd called her “old” and “geriatric.” Tamra, 52, fired back at their comments by posting a few bikini photos for the world to see.

