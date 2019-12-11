trending in HEALTH
Tamra Judge is clapping back at her Real Housewives of Orange County castmates who shaded her for being old. On a recent episode of RHOC, Tamra’s costars Emily Simpson and Kelly Dodd called her “old” and “geriatric.” Tamra, 52, fired back at their comments by posting a few bikini photos for the world to see.
Livin it up in the citayy! #bravocon2019 @brunomars @ginakirschenheiter @deniserichards
Jumping right into the weekend. Holiday decorating today 🎄 What are you doing ?
Watched @BravoRHOC last night & was shocked to hear @RealOCEmily bash me about my age of 57. Referencing me as “old, I should be in a convalescent home, and geriatric”. Really? I can’t change my DOB and you will get there too. #disrespectful #rude
— Vicki Gunvalson (@vgunvalson) December 11, 2019
