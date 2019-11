Photo credit: INSTARImages

Tamra said she blamed herself for Ryan's unresolved childhood issues. The Bravo star, who was still a teenager when she gave birth to him, felt that she didn’t give him the perfect childhood. “I carry guilt because I feel like I let him down,” she said. “I look at my kids now and the opportunities that they have. I have two kids in college now; Ryan, he ran out of the house at 18 because he couldn’t stand his stepdad.”