The pic on the left was a Thanksgiving where I had a chip on my shoulder and many more in my mouth. I didn’t want to socialize or interact with family & friends because I was uncomfortable in my own skin. On the right, how I now celebrate the holidays: active, engaged and laughing nonstop. Appreciating those around me instead of worrying about how I can conceal my third piece of pie. It took me going all in to realize that sitting on the sidelines isn’t worth it; being in the game is so much more fun. Is there something you worry/fear during the holidays that get in your way? Let me know below, and let’s create a way to push past them so you can enjoy your season to the max 💕 @goallinbyteddi