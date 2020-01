Photo credit: David Kotinsky

According to Us Weekly, Danielle and Teresa had a falling out while filming the tenth season of the Bravo series. They initially didn’t get along during the first season of the reality series, and after the notorious table-flipping incident, Danielle left the show. They made amends during the eighth and ninth seasons when Danielle returned in a friend role, and Teresa even served as a bridesmaid in her wedding! However, their infamous feud was recently reignited on set.