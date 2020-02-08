trending in COUPLES

Teresa Giudice and Dolores Catania set the record straight on the topic of their kids Gia Giudice and Frankie Catania‘s relationship once and for all. The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars revealed if Gia, 19 and Frankie, 21, are dating.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation