trending in COUPLES
- Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Headed For A Reconciliation — Details!
- Jeannie Mai & Boyfriend Jeezy Attend Two NYFW Shows In One Night
- Jennifer Tilly Says That Keanu & Alexandra Have Been Dating ‘For Several Years’
- Rihanna 'Hooking Up' With A$AP Rocky — 'They’re Having Fun'
- Demi Lovato & Machine Gun Kelly Spotted Leaving SoHo House Together In LA
Teresa Giudice and Dolores Catania set the record straight on the topic of their kids Gia Giudice and Frankie Catania‘s relationship once and for all. The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars revealed if Gia, 19 and Frankie, 21, are dating.
View this post on Instagram
Gia and Frankie Prom 2019 💙 I love these two perfect humans #RHONJ #Prom
A post shared by Dolores Catania (@dolorescatania) on
View this post on Instagram
#TBT last season of #RHONJ! Who’s ready for season 10?!
A post shared by Dolores Catania (@dolorescatania) on
View this post on Instagram
Brand new #RHONJ tonight! Watch @frank.catania and @teresagiudice bodybuilding competition. I am so proud of both of them for sticking to their goals, they worked so hard to get where they had to be. Proud moment seeing @frank.catania.jr train our son for his first competition. Big frank your heart is bigger then your biceps 💪🏼 We love you ❤️ #Family #Fitness #FitFam #BravoTV
A post shared by Dolores Catania (@dolorescatania) on
View this post on Instagram
Gia, the strength & beauty you exude cannot be ignored. When you were born we could have never known the twists and turns life would throw at us but you have been a pilar of strength for our family, I am so honored to call you my daughter. Not a day goes by that I’m not so proud of your kindness & generosity. As you take this next step in life and you’re off to the @rutgersu I’m so proud of you! I was so happy to see you celebrating with your life long friends! Love you Gia❤️ A huge thanks to all those who made this possible! 💄Makeup @mspriscillanyc 💇🏽♀️Hair @luciacasazza & @lexicazoo 💃🏼 Dress @cocoschateau 🍰Goodies @palermosbakery 🎈Decor @theballoonboss & a huge shoutout to @woodsidepoolsnj for rushing to get our pool done in time for the party! 🏄🏽♀️🏊🏼♀️
A post shared by TERESA GIUDICE ® (@teresagiudice) on
View this post on Instagram
My beautiful GIa at prom cannot believe how time flies 💙💙💙
A post shared by TERESA GIUDICE ® (@teresagiudice) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by TERESA GIUDICE ® (@teresagiudice) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
Sound off in the comments below!