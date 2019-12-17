Photo credit: shutterstock

The RHOP star opened up about the structure of her new pink rock. “An untraditional relationship calls for a non-traditional ring! I told a little birdie that if Juan ever proposed, I didn’t want a diamond ring… that didn’t work out too well the first time. I fell in love with the pink morganite stone because I wanted something with significance and meaning," the reality star explained. “Morganite represents unconditional love—something that our relationship exhibits and has relied upon.”