Rihanna & Boyfriend Hassan Jameel Are Spotted Together At A Grammy's After-Party

The Saudi billionaire dressed casually for the outing, wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, and a grey shirt.

He clearly did not want to be photographed, as he looked down and held on tightly to a security guard while making his way to his awaiting vehicle.

Kendrick Lamar. RiRi jetted out of the hotspot a few minutes after Hassan, prior to 4:00 AM. They made sure to not be seen together, as they exited separately to different rides. Rihanna was glammed up in the same outfit she wore at the Grammys, during which she took home the coveted award for "Loyalty," her collaboration with. RiRi jetted out of the hotspot a few minutes after Hassan, prior to 4:00 AM. They made sure to not be seen together, as they exited separately to different rides.

Rihanna and Hassan were first spotted making out with one another at a pool in Spain back in June, and things are heating up quite quickly.

An insider even told OK! exclusively, “Hassan wants a baby with Rihanna. He figures it’s the only way his family will take her seriously as a potential wife.”