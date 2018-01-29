Yes!
Rihanna & Boyfriend Hassan Jameel Are Spotted Together At A Grammy's After-Party
The 29-year-old's billionaire beau made sure to enjoy the big night!
Rihanna had quite the night on Sunday! The 29-year-old caused a frenzy after showing her dance skills off at the Grammy Awards while performing her hit song, “Wild Thoughts.” And though he didn’t step on the red carpet with her, Rihanna made sure to spend time with her boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, at an after party at 1OAK.
