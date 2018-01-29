COUPLES
Rihanna & Boyfriend Hassan Jameel Are Spotted Together At A Grammy's After-Party

January 29, 2018 11:22AM

The 29-year-old's billionaire beau made sure to enjoy the big night!

Rihanna had quite the night on Sunday! The 29-year-old caused a frenzy after showing her dance skills off at the Grammy Awards while performing her hit song, “Wild Thoughts.” And though he didn’t step on the red carpet with her, Rihanna made sure to spend time with her boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, at an after party at 1OAK.

The Saudi billionaire dressed casually for the outing, wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, and a grey shirt.
He clearly did not want to be photographed, as he looked down and held on tightly to a security guard while making his way to his awaiting vehicle.
Rihanna was glammed up in the same outfit she wore at the Grammys, during which she took home the coveted award for "Loyalty," her collaboration with Kendrick Lamar. RiRi jetted out of the hotspot a few minutes after Hassan, prior to 4:00 AM. They made sure to not be seen together, as they exited separately to different rides.
Rihanna and Hassan were first spotted making out with one another at a pool in Spain back in June, and things are heating up quite quickly.
An insider even told OK! exclusively, “Hassan wants a baby with Rihanna. He figures it’s the only way his family will take her seriously as a potential wife.”
