Kesha brought the house to its knees with a soulful live performance of her hit, “Praying,” inspired by the #MeToo movement and Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello, Andra Day, Bebe Rexha and Julia Michaels, who ended the performance with a group hug. brought the house to its knees with a soulful live performance of her hit, “Praying,” inspired by the #MeToo movement and her sexual assault and battery case against producer Dr. Luke. She was joined on stage byandwho ended the performance with a group hug.

Blue Ivy told her parents to pipe down their applause as Camila gave a moving speech about how she’s a proud immigrant. Apparently Blue thought Beyoncé and Jay Z’s clapping was a bit too overenthusiastic. She set them straight, though.

Multiple winner of the night Bruno Mars and nominee Cardi B brought the crowd back to the 80s with a colorful and lively rendition of their throwback hit “Finesse.”

John Legend and Tony Bennett busting out a few chords from “New York, New York,” before they presented the best rap/sung performance award was a pleasant surprise. When’s their album coming out?

Miley Cyrus got all glammed up in a ball gown to perform Elton John’s classic, “Tiny Dancer,” with the Rocket Man himself, just days after got all glammed up in a ball gown to perform’s classic, “Tiny Dancer,” with the Rocket Man himself, just days after he announced his retirement

Childish Gambino (aka Donald Glover) tag teamed with his 10-year-old J.D. McCrary for his song, “Terrified.” The multitalented Grammy nominee(aka) tag teamed with his 10-year-old Lion King co-starfor his song, “Terrified.”

Rihanna’s dancing during her performance of “Wild Thoughts” with DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller became an instant gif on social media as people praised the pop star bringing the heat on stage.

Lady Gaga delivered a stirring performance of her hit “Million Reasons” on a piano decorated with angel wings, paying tribute to “my father's late sister, Joanne.” She even gave a shout out to the #TimesUp movement.

James Corden brought his popular Carpool Karaoke to the New York subway, and even joined forces with none other than Sting and Shaggy. Things got awkward—and hilarious—when New Yorkers told them to shut up.

Just before Kesha took to the stage for her performance, Janelle Monae introduced the songstress with a powerful speech that called for unity in the #TimesUp movement and highlighted by her saying, “We come in peace, but we mean business.”