Rihanna Claps Back At Fan Who Insulted Her New Beauty Ad Pic!

Rihanna launched her Fenty Beauty line earlier this year, and so far it’s been a major hit with her fans.

Not everyone seems to be a fan, at least of the latest photo she posted about her newest lipstick that comes out on Tuesday.

The photo shows Rihanna sporting a dark and bold red shaded lip while rocking a sleepy, half-eyes opened expression that still makes her look fierce.

One commenter wasn’t feeling the look, and said “You look high as s**t.” Her response? “Or pms’d.” Oh snap!

The reason for her saying this might be because the latest shade color is actually called PMS, but it also worked in the “shade” she threw back at the commenter for what they said! Nice job, RiRi!