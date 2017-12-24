NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Oh Snap

Rihanna Claps Back At Fan Who Insulted Her New Beauty Ad Pic!

December 24, 2017 16:17PM

They claimed she looked 'high as s**t’ and her response was simply everything.

Do not come for Rihanna, because she will let you have it!  The “Diamonds” singer just published a new photo, where she’s launching a new shade of lipstick from her line called Fenty Beauty.  One social media commenter made a very inappropriate comment about the pic, and she clapped back in the best way possible! Click-through for all the details. 

Rihanna Claps Back At Fan Who Insulted Her New Beauty Ad Pic!

Back to intro
1/6
Rihanna launched her Fenty Beauty line earlier this year, and so far it’s been a major hit with her fans.
Not everyone seems to be a fan, at least of the latest photo she posted about her newest lipstick that comes out on Tuesday.
The photo shows Rihanna sporting a dark and bold red shaded lip while rocking a sleepy, half-eyes opened expression that still makes her look fierce.
One commenter wasn’t feeling the look, and said “You look high as s**t.”  Her response?  “Or pms’d.” Oh snap!
The reason for her saying this might be because the latest shade color is actually called PMS, but it also worked in the “shade” she threw back at the commenter for what they said!  Nice job, RiRi!
What are your thoughts on Rihanna’s clap back?  Sound off in the comments! 

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

Exclusive
TBT! The Best Kardashian Christmas Cards Of All Time
NEWS
Kylie Jenner, Justin Bieber, & Taylor Swift: Who's Been Naughty & Nice?
NEWS
'Ladies Of London' Star Caroline Fleming Reveals How To Host A Hygge Dinner Party
LIVING
'Love & Hip Hop Miami' Cast Member Prince Tells All About Drama With Liz Cifuentes
REALITY TV
Justin Bieber: 5 Things You Didn't Know About Me!
NEWS
Jesse Montana Talks ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ Jax Taylor's Cheating Bombshell, & New Music...
REALITY TV vanderpump rules jesse montana pp
Liars & Cheaters! Hollywood's Top 3 Most Scandalous Affairs
NEWS
Here's The Holiday Gift Guide To End All Holiday Gift Guides
LIVING
How To Get Carrie Underwood's Sexy Toned Legs: Her Trainer Shares 3 Easy Moves!
NEWS
Kendall Jenner Is Paying For Blake Griffin's Wardrobe!
COUPLES