Glow Up
Rihanna Turns 30! See Her Transition From Shy Young Singer To Total Badass
The legendary artist has come a long way since her first single, "Pon De Replay".
Happy Birthday Rihanna! The legendary singer and Oceans 8 actress officially turns 30 today. The transition she has made in her career over the past twelve years, starting out as as a shy young singer and morphing into a total badass, has been nothing short of extraordinary! Click through to see just how much she has transformed.
1 of 9
2 of 9
3 of 9
4 of 9
5 of 9
6 of 9
7 of 9
8 of 9
9 of 9
1/9
Sound off in the comments below!