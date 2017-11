Award shows of course always bring out the best in people, and while Rita did the opposite of what fans would expect, she didn't miss out on the glam!

Her face was picture-perfect as she wore subtle eye makeup and pink lipstick. And check out her jewels!

Rita sparkled in diamond jewels around her neck and on her hands. The 26-year-old, who hosted the show, may have looked ready for bed, but was more than energetic as she wore 13 different looks in total.

However, this may be the main outfit that caused controversy, especially considering she flashed her underwear

Honestly, who else can rock a robe and Jimmy Choo heels like her?