During the raid, five men smashed the windows of the hotel around 6:30pm local time.



"The attackers then used axes to smash open reinforced glass cases containing jewelery, while filling bags," a source at the scene said. Witnesses onsite said they heard gunshots from a handgun.



Three of the men were caught and arrested by police, but two got away. Police are currently searching for them.



People at the hotel said they saw the two perpetrators get "out the back door of the hotel, and were seen running away, and then getting on mopeds."

This is a similar nightmare to what Kim Kardashian went through in 2016, when she was robbed in Paris during Fashion Week.