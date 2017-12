Christmas Season is officially on at the Dyrdek Family home. The Elf on the Shelf is watching!🎅🏼🎄🎁🎅🏼🎄🎅🏼🎁🎄🎅🏼🎁🎄

A post shared by Rob Dyrdek (@robdyrdek) on Dec 1, 2017 at 9:07am PST