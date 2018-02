Still in shock 😩 Never in a million years would ever think Kylie and Khloé AND Kim would be would be pregnant together! I’m so happy for you @kyliejenner, @khloekardashian, AND @kimkardashian 😍😍❤️ ALL LOVE, & keep loving! (And yes I know Kim and Kylie both aren’t pregnant anymore AND yes I know kim had a surrogate. In my eyes she was still pregnant ) PLEASE read caption before commenting dumb nonsense comments ..Spread happiness, and positive vibes!!! ❤️

A post shared by Rob (@robphuckedme) on Feb 4, 2018 at 8:45pm PST