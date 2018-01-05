Aww!
Rob Kardashian Makes A Rare Appearance To Show Off His Adorable Daughter Dream
The 30-year-old reality star was recently granted joint custody of the 1-year-old.
Rob Kardashian has been staying low key for the past few months, not sharing photos or tweets on social media, but he is spending his time being a doting dad. The 30-year-old played around with his daughter Dream, who looks just like him, and while there may still be drama between himself and Blac Chyna, the two are definitely making sure their little one isn’t affected by it.
