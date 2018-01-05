Rob Kardashian Makes A Rare Appearance To Show Off His Adorable Daughter Dream

Rob made a rare social media appearance, posting this video of Dream, which he captured, "Hey pretty girl." And this may be the cutest video of her so far! The one-year-old had a blast while in a swing set and dressed up in a red jacket and leggings that had hearts on them. She also made sure to hold on tightly to her toy during the ride.

Meanwhile, to say that Rob and his ex Blac Chyna have a tumultuous relationship may be an understatement, as they have been at odds practically since their romance began in January 2016. They even had a custody battle over Dream , which was settled in September, with the two eventually agreeing on joint custody.

"Rob knows it was a huge mistake to get involved with Chyna, but baby Dream is his world. She is the most special gift,” a source told People.

And though the only time Rob really goes online anymore is to share videos of his daughter, he has been spending time with his family as well. On Christmas, Khloe revealed on her Snapchat that Rob stopped by Kourtney’s house to celebrate the holiday with everyone.

