Rob Kardashian Tweets Heartbreaking Message Telling Fans He Misses Himself

Rob’s social media presence since the new year has primarily been videos or photos of his adorable daughter Dream, which he clearly enjoys sharing to his millions of followers.

Outside of his daughter, the only other family related thing he shared on his Twitter was related to his sister Khloe's dog recently passing away . He captioned that with a sad face and blue heart emoji.

Nothing he has shared has been about himself, but that seemed to change when a follower tweeted a photo of him with his nephew Mason back when he was only a baby, with the caption “I miss you so much Rob”. The GIF shows Rob dancing around with Mason in his arms.

Rob responded back simply with “Me too” and a blue heart emoji.

He has also been under a ton of stress, causing him to appear less and less on their family’s reality series Keeping Up With the Kardashians. It actually led to him being hospitalized in 2016 due to suffering a diabetic attack. Perhaps his tweet could spark a positive change for Rob in the near future?