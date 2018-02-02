NEWS
Super Emotional

Rob Kardashian Tweets Heartbreaking Message Telling Fans He Misses Himself

February 2, 2018 9:53AM

He responded to a tweet of him holding his nephew Mason when he was a baby.

Rob Kardashian has spent the past couple of months keeping a very low profile on social media with the exception of posting some super cute photos of his daughter Dream every once in a while.  Things took a super emotional turn for him, however, when a fan posted a throwback photo of him with his nephew Mason where he says that he misses himself.  Click-through for all the details.

Rob Kardashian Tweets Heartbreaking Message Telling Fans He Misses Himself

Rob’s social media presence since the new year has primarily been videos or photos of his adorable daughter Dream, which he clearly enjoys sharing to his millions of followers.
Outside of his daughter, the only other family related thing he shared on his Twitter was related to his sister Khloe’s dog Gabbana recently passing away.  He captioned that with a sad face and blue heart emoji.
Nothing he has shared has been about himself, but that seemed to change when a follower tweeted a photo of him with his nephew Mason back when he was only a baby, with the caption “I miss you so much Rob”.  The GIF shows Rob dancing around with Mason in his arms.
Rob responded back simply with “Me too” and a blue heart emoji.  
The past couple of years have been pretty rough for Rob.  His ex, Blac Chyna, accused him of physical abuse back in April of last year, a claim which he has denied.  
He has also been under a ton of stress, causing him to appear less and less on their family’s reality series Keeping Up With the Kardashians.  It actually led to him being hospitalized in 2016 due to suffering a diabetic attack.  Perhaps his tweet could spark a positive change for Rob in the near future?
