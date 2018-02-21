NEWS
Cutting Corners

Inside Rob Kardashian's Dangerous Sauna Obsession

February 21, 2018 15:48PM

He's trying to lose weight without going to the gym.

Rob Kardashian wants to lose weight without stepping foot inside a gym. This has led to a dangerous sauna obsession! Insiders revealed to Heat that after doctors told Rob he risked heart failure if he didn’t lose weight, the former reality TV star decided to hit the sauna, in lieu of eating healthy and working out. Click through for details!

Inside Rob Kardashian's Dangerous Sauna Obsession

"Rob spends two to three hours a day in a sauna, and weighs himself straight afterwards," the source told Heat. "He's been gloating about how much weight he's losing, but it's mainly water weight—and he never rehydrates, which is terrible for his diabetes."
The insider said that given Rob's weight, "it's dangerous to be sitting in that heat for so long, because it's putting a lot of added pressure on his heart."
Rob, 30, has been looking slimmer recently, according to insiders, but his friends and family are concerned this isn't the best way to do it.
"Rob will do anything to avoid working out, he hates it," the source continued. "He's convinced he's found a shortcut. Rob says he's done the research and he burns more calories and boosts his metabolism by being in the sauna."
And it gets worse! "On top of all that," the source said, "he's also been wearing a sauna suit around the house. He's always red-faced and sweating, even when he's just laying on the couch."
