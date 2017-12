Thank you to everyone who has been supportive with advice & encouragement. People keep saying becoming a parent is the part of life. I’ve been blessed enough to have SOO MANY best parts of my life #NotSureIfThatMakesSense 🤔I couldn’t be more excited to be taking this next step in my life! #IHearItsLikeHavingAPuppy #ExceptItCries #Talks #EventuallyDrives #EatsEvery2Hours #ShitsEvery23Mins #Naps40TimesADay #Needs4DifferentEducations #GoesToProm #YupICanSeeHowItsLikeHavingAPuppy #MyDogsPromNightWasTheBestDayOfMyLife 🤗🤗 #ThanksEveryoneWhoHasBeenSupportive #SpecialThanksToMyOtherHalf

