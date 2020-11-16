Singer Ryan Cabrera and Alexa Bliss are engaged after just one year of dating! The 38-year-old popped the question to the WWE star on Saturday, November 15, which the couple documented on Instagram.

The “True” singer posted a recording of the special moment, with the caption, “I am the luckiest man in the world, I’m going to marry the kindest, sweetest, funniest, most thoughtful, brilliant woman I have ever met in my life!!!”

“The only other woman I know that has the exact same qualities as my mother who is perfect in my eyes!! The best day I’ve ever had in my 38 years on this planet to date … I love you always and forever Lex!!!” he gushed. “People will always have their opinions, but LOVE will always conquer, and that’s how I choose to live my life.”

Bliss shared the emotional video with the caption, “One year ago we said hello, tonight I said YES.”

The couple started dating last year. “It’s funny how we met. We met because of a rumor that we were dating,” Bliss told Nikki and Brie Bella during an episode of their podcast.

“He was liking some of my tweets and a fan saw that and started a whole Instagram that we were dating and tagged everyone in the company. I had people calling me and texting me and coming up to me saying, oh, you’re dating Ryan. I said, ‘I never met the guy,'” she added.

