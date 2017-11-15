REALITY TV
Ryan Edwards & Mackenzie Standifer Are Getting Married AGAIN This Weekend — Get All The Details!

November 15, 2017 14:25PM

The ceremony "will be a good mix of both of their styles!"

Another Teen Mom OG wedding! Ryan Edwards, Maci Bookout‘s first baby daddy and ex, and his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, are tying the knot again. The reality star couple became man and wife last season on the MTV series shortly before Ryan checked himself into rehab. The two will be getting married again this weekend surrounded by their friends and family and we have all the details right here!

"Ryan and Mackenzie are both so excited about sharing this special day with their families and friends. The wedding is a good mix of both of their styles," an insider close to the MTV stars revealed to OKMagazine.com exclusively. The ceremony will be "very chic" but also "very laid back" since they went "for a rustic chic look."
And of course, Ryan's son with Maci, Bentley, and Mackenzie's son, Hudson, have big roles in the wedding!
The insider said, "Bentley is the Best Man and Hudson is the Man of Honor!" The two boys will both be up at the altar with their parents.
The couple will be exchanging vows they wrote themselves. Aww!
The insider gushed how the couple has never been happier! "Ryan is a total romantic," the source said, adding that the two go on "dates at least once a week."
