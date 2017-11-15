Ryan Edwards & Mackenzie Standifer Are Getting Married AGAIN This Weekend — Get All The Details!

"Ryan and Mackenzie are both so excited about sharing this special day with their families and friends. The wedding is a good mix of both of their styles," an insider close to the MTV stars revealed to OKMagazine.com exclusively. The ceremony will be "very chic" but also "very laid back" since they went "for a rustic chic look."

And of course, Ryan's son with Maci, Bentley, and Mackenzie's son, Hudson, have big roles in the wedding!

The insider said, "Bentley is the Best Man and Hudson is the Man of Honor!" The two boys will both be up at the altar with their parents.

The couple will be exchanging vows they wrote themselves. Aww!