Mackenzie shared a photo, which was an ad for a bracelet that "works while you sleep to gather insights on your monthly cycle."

In the caption she wrote, "We'll be ready to go if we ever decide to try for Baby #2!" Hmm...

Some fans were quick to say that she is expecting. One fan wrote, "She is [definitely] pregnant, if not, she wouldn’t have this bracelet. Anyone wanna bet??"

Another user wrote, "I’m guessing she’s pregnant now with Ryan’s baby. So that’s why I’m guessing she said if we have baby #2 with the help of the bracelet. This is how I understand what she was saying." And another user claimed, "She is pregnant. I'm shocked not everyone knows?!!???"

And while some commenters were discussing a pregnancy, others were slamming her for saying "Baby #2." As fans know, Mackenzie has a son, Hudson, from a previous marriage and Ryan has a son, Bentley, with his ex, Maci Bookout.

One commenter said, "That's extremely hurtful for whoever you left out." Another one said, " If your counting previous children then this would be number 3 not 2. What [about] Bentley?"