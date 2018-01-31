REALITY TV
Yikes!

Heading To Court?! Ryan Edwards' Wife Mackenzie's Baby Daddy Wants To Battle Over Their Son Hudson

January 31, 2018 10:17AM

The 'TMOG' dad is also at war with ex [Maci Bookout] over their son, Bentley.

Another custody war?! As seen on Teen Mom OG, Ryan Edwards and his wife, Mackenzie, have been taking on his custody war with his baby mama, Maci Bookout, over their son, Bentley. RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed that the reality star spouse might be taking on a custody battle of her own with her ex-husband, Zach Stephens, for their one son, Hudson

“He wants to take Hudson from her,” a source told the site. “She never has Hudson. It’s her mom, Ryan’s mom Jen or Zach watching him. Zach doesn’t feel with her is where Hudson needs to be.” The insider claims that Hudson “screams” when he has to leave his father’s house.
But this isn't the first time Mackenzie and her ex-husband were involved in a nasty custody war. As Radar exclusively reported back in June, Hamilton County Circuit Court adjusted child support in favor of Zach.
“Defendant shall pay to Plaintiff the sum of $245 per month to be paid at the rate of $113.07 bi-weekly,” the April 7th, 2017 order read. In court papers from November 29, 2016, Zach was initially ordered to pay $503 per month to be paid at a rate of $232.15 bi-weekly. Back in November 2016 at the time of their divorce, Mackenzie was granted primary custody of their son together.
Mackenzie exclusively told Radar that the claims made against her are “false.”
As for Ryan, the reality star has been feuding with his baby mama following his stint in rehab back in 2017.
