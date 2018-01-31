Yikes!
Heading To Court?! Ryan Edwards' Wife Mackenzie's Baby Daddy Wants To Battle Over Their Son Hudson
The 'TMOG' dad is also at war with ex [Maci Bookout] over their son, Bentley.
Another custody war?! As seen on Teen Mom OG, Ryan Edwards and his wife, Mackenzie, have been taking on his custody war with his baby mama, Maci Bookout, over their son, Bentley. RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed that the reality star spouse might be taking on a custody battle of her own with her ex-husband, Zach Stephens, for their one son, Hudson.
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!