Heading To Court?! Ryan Edwards' Wife Mackenzie's Baby Daddy Wants To Battle Over Their Son Hudson

Every single mom's biggest fear is that someone won't love on your baby like you can.. That someone won't be there for your baby like you are.. That they'll run for the hills when they see just how crazy our life is...But it's little moments like this that put all those fears to rest ❤️ I LOVE these boys

A post shared by Mackenzie Edwards (@mack.edwards21) on Nov 2, 2016 at 12:35pm PDT