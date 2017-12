The 43-year-old actor shared this chiseled photo of himself, enjoying the winter time with his six-pack abs, along with the caption, "movin snowflakes by the O-Z," taking a quote from Jay-Z's 2003 song "The Public Service Announcement" off of his Black Album.

Ryan's muscles look incredible, and he is clearly ready for the summer! He's wasted no time getting back in the swing of things, despite having his leg crushed in September after a UTV ran over it.

His followers were clearly a fan of the photo, as he got close to 100,000 likes. Instagram user @leighla_p@agrldn asked, "when did Ryan Phillippe get so fine? How did I miss this drink of water???"

It seems he's been getting over his broken engagement by hitting the gym! He and Paulina Slagter split up in November 2016, after getting engaged last Christmas after dating for five years.

Evidently it wasn't the best split, considering she filed an 'Annoying or Harassing Electronics Communications Harassment Report' against him with the LAPD in March of this year.