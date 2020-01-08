Photo credit: Shutterstock

After catching wind of the video on Instagram, fans found Ryan’s tumble to be hilarious. “I am glad Ryan is OK, but I have never laughed so hard. I have watched it over 10 times and laugh harder each time. Oh my God, I have tears running down my face,” one user commented. Another chimed in, “One of the many reasons I love them lol.” A third typed, “This was crazy. I hope Ryan is OK, no more tricks for him.”