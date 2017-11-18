NEWS
Ryan Seacrest Speaks Out Amid Misconduct Claims : 'I'm Proud Of My Workplace Reputation'

November 18, 2017 10:46AM

Television personality Ryan Seacrest is denying misconduct claims, after having an internal investigation conducted on him by E! A former stylist with the network said he acted inappropriately nearly a decade ago, but he issued a statement saying it is not true.

"Recently, someone that worked as a wardrobe stylist for me nearly a decade ago at E! News came forward with a complaint suggesting I behaved inappropriately toward her," he, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "If I made her feel anything but respected, I am truly sorry. I dispute these reckless allegations and I plan to cooperate with any corporate inquiries that may result."
Ryan continued, "I treat all my colleagues with kindness, dignity, and understanding, as this is a principle that’s core to who I am. Throughout my 25 years in the entertainment industry, the majority of my co-workers have been women, and I’ve endeavored to foster a positive work environment of mutual respect and courtesy, as that’s how I believe it should be. I’m distraught that anyone or any situation would call that into question. I’m proud of my workplace reputation, and believe my track record will speak for itself. I’m an advocate for women. I will continue to support their voices.”
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the stylist accusing Ryan has asked for a financial settlement in exchange for her silence, though Ryan declined via his lawyers.
Ryan is the latest of Hollywood stars in recent weeks to come under fire for sexually abusing women since film producer Harvey Weinstein was accused by numerous women of sexual assault.
While he no longer works for E!, Ryan was an anchor on E! News from 2006 to 2011. He currently is a co-host of Live with Kelly and Ryan!
