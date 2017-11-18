'I'm Distraught'
Ryan Seacrest Speaks Out Amid Misconduct Claims : 'I'm Proud Of My Workplace Reputation'
The popular television personality has been accused by a former stylist on E!
Television personality Ryan Seacrest is denying misconduct claims, after having an internal investigation conducted on him by E! A former stylist with the network said he acted inappropriately nearly a decade ago, but he issued a statement saying it is not true.
1 of 6
2 of 6
3 of 6
4 of 6
5 of 6
6 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!