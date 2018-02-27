Big Problems
Ryan Seacrest STILL Hosting Oscars Red Carpet Following Sexual Harassment Claims
E! is reportedly ‘freaking out’ about their decision to keep him for the big night.
Some of the biggest drama at the Oscars on Sunday night could actually happen before the show even begins, as embattled talk show host Ryan Seacrest is STILL hosting the red carpet for E! amid major sexual harassment claims against him. Radar Online has exclusively reported that the network is “freaking out” about the decision to keep him, as it could lead to some awkward interactions between him and some of the celebrities that night. Click through for all the details.
