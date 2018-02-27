Ryan Seacrest STILL Hosting Oscars Red Carpet Following Sexual Harassment Claims

Variety published a report this past Monday about Ryan’s former hairstylist, Suzie Hardy, alleging that he published a report this past Monday about Ryan’s former hairstylist,, alleging that he sexually harassed her

Suzie claimed that she endured years of sexual harassment from Ryan, which ended in 2013 when she made a report to the network’s human resources department which led to her employment being terminated.

Ryan, who has hosted E!’s Oscars red carpet for several years now, has the network “freaking out” about his decision to stick with his job this Sunday night. “It’s live and celebs can say anything,” an insider for Radar Online revealed.

“Debra Messing embarrassed E! when she spoke out about Catt Sadler’s firing,” the insider continued. That particular incident referred to the pay gap scandal between Catt and her former colleague Jason Kennedy.

Even after the scandal was published, his coworkers stood by his side, notably Kelly Ripa who refused to even address the rumors on Tuesday morning’s Live with Kelly & Ryan.

As for Sunday night, “The plan is to have Ryan only interview celeb friends that he can trust,” claimed the source. A spokesperson for the network told Radar that Ryan will “host as usual” and that they have no plans to “pull him from the red carpet.”