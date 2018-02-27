NEWS
Big Problems

Ryan Seacrest STILL Hosting Oscars Red Carpet Following Sexual Harassment Claims

February 27, 2018 14:09PM

E! is reportedly ‘freaking out’ about their decision to keep him for the big night.

Some of the biggest drama at the Oscars on Sunday night could actually happen before the show even begins, as embattled talk show host Ryan Seacrest is STILL hosting the red carpet for E! amid major sexual harassment claims against him.  Radar Online has exclusively reported that the network is “freaking out” about the decision to keep him, as it could lead to some awkward interactions between him and some of the celebrities that night.  Click through for all the details.  

Ryan Seacrest STILL Hosting Oscars Red Carpet Following Sexual Harassment Claims

1/7
1/7
Variety published a report this past Monday about Ryan’s former hairstylist, Suzie Hardy, alleging that he sexually harassed her.  
Suzie claimed that she endured years of sexual harassment from Ryan, which ended in 2013 when she made a report to the network’s human resources department which led to her employment being terminated.  
Ryan, who has hosted E!’s Oscars red carpet for several years now, has the network “freaking out” about his decision to stick with his job this Sunday night.  “It’s live and celebs can say anything,” an insider for Radar Online revealed.
Debra Messing embarrassed E! when she spoke out about Catt Sadler’s firing,” the insider continued.  That particular incident referred to the pay gap scandal between Catt and her former colleague Jason Kennedy
Even after the scandal was published, his coworkers stood by his side, notably Kelly Ripa who refused to even address the rumors on Tuesday morning’s Live with Kelly & Ryan.  
As for Sunday night, “The plan is to have Ryan only interview celeb friends that he can trust,” claimed the source.  A spokesperson for the network told Radar that Ryan will “host as usual” and that they have no plans to “pull him from the red carpet.”  
Do you think any celebs will have words for Ryan regarding his sexual assault claims?  Sound off in the comments. 

