Sandra Bullock Reveals She Has A Major ‘Lovefest’ Text Chain With Her 'Ocean's 8' Costars!
Cate Blanchett, Rihanna and other cast members make up the famous group chat.
The ladies of the upcoming film Ocean’s 8 look to be enjoying their relationships with one another even with the cameras off of them, as costar Sandra Bullock revealed that they are all in a massive ‘lovefest’ text chain together! Click through for all the details.
