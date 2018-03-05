NEWS
March 5, 2018 12:13PM

Cate Blanchett, Rihanna and other cast members make up the famous group chat.

The ladies of the upcoming film Ocean’s 8 look to be enjoying their relationships with one another even with the cameras off of them, as costar Sandra Bullock revealed that they are all in a massive ‘lovefest’ text chain together!  Click through for all the details.  

Sandra Bullock Reveals She Has A Major ‘Lovefest’ Text Chain With Her 'Ocean's 8' Costars!

Sandra gushed about her cast mates on the red carpet at the 90th Annual Academy Awards last night. 
She revealed to Entertainment Tonight exclusively that she and her co-stars Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna and Helena Bonham Carter have quite an infamous text chain going on. 
“We don’t realize we could be hacked. We don’t realize we probably shouldn’t say those things, so we’re very open,” she said, while adding that the chain has allowed them all to bond “over being moms, working hard, aging, not aging and being fearful.”
She didn’t just stop there.  The Oscar-winner, who presented during last night’s ceremony, said that making the film was a “great lovefest” and that “we all really value [each] others’ support because they try to keep us ladies apart for so many years … so we’re sort of are hanging on tightly because we don’t want it to be where they pull us apart again.”
The highly-anticipated film, which also stars James Corden and even Kylie Jenner , is slated to open in theaters June 8th.
What are your thoughts on the Ocean's 8 costars group chat?  Sound off in the comments!  

