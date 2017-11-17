Too Adorable
Sarah Hyland Confesses She Was Wells Adams’ Number One Fan On 'The Bachelorette'
The ‘Modern Family’ actress is now dating the former reality star.
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams made their relationship Instagram official only a few weeks ago, but the Modern Family actress has been a fan of her new boyfriend for years! While attending the celebration of Modern Family’s 200th episode, Sarah revealed she was rooting for Wells during his time on the shows The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise.
