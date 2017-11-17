COUPLES
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

Sarah Hyland Wells Adams Fan Bachelorette PP View Gallery
Too Adorable

Sarah Hyland Confesses She Was Wells Adams’ Number One Fan On 'The Bachelorette'

November 17, 2017 11:20AM

The ‘Modern Family’ actress is now dating the former reality star.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams made their relationship Instagram official only a few weeks ago, but the Modern Family actress has been a fan of her new boyfriend for years! While attending the celebration of Modern Family’s 200th episode, Sarah revealed she was rooting for Wells during his time on the shows The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise.

Sarah Hyland Confesses She Was Wells Adams’ Number One Fan On 'The Bachelorette'

Back to intro
1/7
When asked by E! News if she was a fan of Wells on the shows, Sarah replied, “Yeah, I was. I was rooting for him.”
Sarah even wanted Wells to seal the deal and kiss the girl, most likely Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher. “I was like, ‘Kiss the girl!’ I started singing like Sebastian,” Sarah said, referencing Ariel’s crab sidekick in The Little Mermaid.
Sarah and Wells sparked romance rumors on Halloween when the two both dressed up as characters from the Netflix series Stranger Things.
A week later, both Sarah and Wells posted pics of each other on their Instagram accounts, confirming their relationship.
Most recently, Sarah was slammed for posting this nearly naked selfie of her and Wells. Sarah said she doesn’t let the Instagram haters get to her but isn’t afraid to clap back either.
“I don’t care what people say to me,” she said. “I just try and, like, spread not just positivity but courage and bravery and being able to stand up for yourself and not taking no s**t from nobody."
Are you surprised Sarah’s been a fan of Wells since the beginning? Sound off in the comments below!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in COUPLES

Exclusive
The Weeknd Runs Back To Bella Hadid After Splitting From ...
NEWS
Tristan Thompson Puts Khloe Kardashian On A Strict Pregnancy Diet
NEWS
Taylor Swift Is Undergoing A Huge MakeUNDER — Get All The Details!
STYLE
Too Close For Comfort? Jennifer Lopez Might Take A BREAK From Alex Rodriguez
COUPLES Jennifer lopez alex rodriguez break up long
See How Vincent Herbert Tries To 'Rekindle That Fire' With Tamar Braxton
REALITY TV