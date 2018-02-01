COUPLES
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Potential Issues

Problems? Sarah Jessica Parker Opens Up About Taking Time Apart From Matthew Broderick

February 1, 2018 10:04AM

The couple has been married for 20 years and have 3 children together.

Sarah Jessica Parker currently stars on the HBO series Divorce, about a longterm married couple who is going through the pains of a divorce, but is that show mimicking real life for her and husband Matthew Broderick?  She got super candid about her marriage in a recent interview, where SJP discussed how the two of them have been taking some time apart from one another.  Click-through for all the details. 

Problems? Sarah Jessica Parker Opens Up About Taking Time Apart From Matthew Broderick

Back to intro
1/7
Sarah and Matthew are one of the most celebrated couples in Hollywood, as the two have been married for 20 years now and have three children together: son James, and twin daughters Marion Loretta and Tabitha.
She recently did an interview with Girlboss Radio host Sophia Amoruso, where she talked about the state of her marriage and where it is today, in particular on how taking time apart from one another is actually “beneficial” for their marriage.
"I know this sounds nuts, but we have lives that allow us to be away and come back together," she explained. "His work life takes him here, and mine takes me there. In some ways, I think that that's been enormously beneficial because we have so much to share in a way... anytime that any relationship is hard, it's the point in which you're deciding, is this worth the investment getting through whatever that thing is?”
"Relationships are hard. I always felt that I wanted to invest more," she continued. "I love him, and I think he's brilliant. I'm sure I annoy him. He annoys me sometimes. I'm enormously proud of the person he is. I think the longer you can last, the more invested you just are.”
The former Sex and the City star also got candid about motherhood and all that goes with that.  "You're in a constant state of worrying about your children," she admits. "It's very painful and it's exhilarating. It's a really interesting way of living in the world. I read books differently, or I look at parents and children on the subway differently. I hear music differently, or when I see something, I think, 'I wish Tabitha and Loretta were with me now and they could see this.' That's the good part.”
She also detailed the hardships that go along with being a parent of three, saying "It's not for everybody, there's a lot that's really hard," she says bluntly. "It's exhausting and you're basically just cleaning up after people all day. You're one big, good, old-fashioned secretary. All I do is organize people's lives and get them here and there and all that. It's what I wanted and with that, though, comes witnessing somebody hopefully develop into a really interesting, decent person who contributes something.”
What are your thoughts on SJP’s candid take on marriage and motherhood?  Sound off in the comments. 

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in COUPLES

Exclusive
Brandi Rhodes Shares Her Favorite Tips On Styling A Baby Bump To Perfection
STYLE
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
'WAGS' Star Brandi Rhodes Reveals The 6 Beauty Products Every Fabulous Woman Needs
STYLE
'Total Divas' Naomi Reveals What The Cast Is REALLY Like, What To Expect In 2018
REALITY TV Naomi Total Divas Interview PP 1
Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
A Perfect Fit! Meghan Markle Using Her New Royal Role To Build A Fashion Empire
STYLE meghan markle fashion empire royal role pp
Amara La Negra Tells All On Comparisons To Cardi B & Who She's Dating!
NEWS
'WAGS: Atlanta' Star Brandi Rhodes Shares How To Travel In Style
STYLE