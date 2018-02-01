Problems? Sarah Jessica Parker Opens Up About Taking Time Apart From Matthew Broderick

Sarah and Matthew are one of the most celebrated couples in Hollywood, as the two have been married for 20 years now and have three children together: son James, and twin daughters Marion Loretta and Tabitha.

Sophia Amoruso, where she talked about the state of her marriage and where it is today, in particular on how taking time apart from one another is actually “beneficial” for their marriage. She recently did an interview with Girlboss Radio host, where she talked about the state of her marriage and where it is today, in particular on how taking time apart from one another is actually “beneficial” for their marriage.

"I know this sounds nuts, but we have lives that allow us to be away and come back together," she explained. "His work life takes him here, and mine takes me there. In some ways, I think that that's been enormously beneficial because we have so much to share in a way... anytime that any relationship is hard, it's the point in which you're deciding, is this worth the investment getting through whatever that thing is?”

"Relationships are hard. I always felt that I wanted to invest more," she continued. "I love him, and I think he's brilliant. I'm sure I annoy him. He annoys me sometimes. I'm enormously proud of the person he is. I think the longer you can last, the more invested you just are.”

The former Sex and the City star also got candid about motherhood and all that goes with that. "You're in a constant state of worrying about your children," she admits. "It's very painful and it's exhilarating. It's a really interesting way of living in the world. I read books differently, or I look at parents and children on the subway differently. I hear music differently, or when I see something, I think, 'I wish Tabitha and Loretta were with me now and they could see this.' That's the good part.”

She also detailed the hardships that go along with being a parent of three, saying "It's not for everybody, there's a lot that's really hard," she says bluntly. "It's exhausting and you're basically just cleaning up after people all day. You're one big, good, old-fashioned secretary. All I do is organize people's lives and get them here and there and all that. It's what I wanted and with that, though, comes witnessing somebody hopefully develop into a really interesting, decent person who contributes something.”