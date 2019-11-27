trending in HEALTH
Savannah Guthrie suffered a painful eye injury earlier this week when she was playing with her son Charley. She revealed the news on the Today show on Wednesday, November 27.
No one sticks a selfie like Hoda
Coordinating plaid blazers — check. ✔️ Get it, @craigmelvinnbc? #plaidpuns
Feeling like a major blondie thanks to magical @ritahazan ❤️❤️❤️
Here’s the reason I’ve been out for a couple days. This little cutie has super strength!! Last week, Charley threw this train at my eye and turns out it caused a large tear in my retina, which has caused me to lose sight temporarily in my right eye! It was a little bit touch and go over the last few days but it looks like the retina will hold and not detach and I won’t need full eye surgery. The docs are hopeful the laser procedures are working to keep the retina from detaching and I won’t have to have surgery. Very thankful for good doctors and good medical care. And thankful for your good wishes!!
