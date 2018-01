And what trip is incomplete without a helicopter? Sofia shared this Instagram photo of herself lounging on a bed with her man holding on to her and a helicopter behind them.

A source told E! about their trip, "They spent all day laying out side-by-side relaxing and watching the beach. Scott was sipping on water and was very mellow."

"Joe [Francis] was around and they hung out and talked with him for a bit, but then he left them alone for some private time. Scott and Sofia went in the hot tub and kissed and made out. Scott gave Sofia a massage and they had their arms wrapped around each other. They didn't shy away from PDA even when Joe was around," the insider added.





Sofia and Scott looked beyond happy together, and according to reports, he is in love!