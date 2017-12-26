COUPLES
Cheap Date! Scott Disick Takes Sofia Richie To McDonalds Before Heading To Lavish Party With Kourtney

December 26, 2017 15:55PM

They opted for burgers and fries as opposed to the usual holiday fixings.

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have been spotted out and about together at some of the trendiest restaurants in the world.  So it came as a shock when they decided to spend their Christmas Eve dinner getting some fast food instead of the usual holiday fixings!  Click-through for all the details.  

The couple, who started dating earlier this year, have been jet setting across the world with one another at high-end brunch spots in Calabasas all the way to trendy Sugar Factory in Miami.
So why are they all of a sudden being so low key going through the drive-thru window, especially during the holidays?
Scott and Sofia were spotted ordering some fast food at a local McDonald’s in Calabasas, where she was behind the wheel to grab the delicious grub that they were about to have.
Sofia is still rocking her darker hair after ditching her blonde tresses earlier this week.
Things looked to getting more glammed up for Scott later on that night, as he was seen at the Kardashian’s annual Christmas eve party with his ex-baby momma Kourtney’s sister Khloe.  No word on if Sofia went along with him to the party.
Sofia did snap a kissing selfie on Christmas yesterday, but Scott was not in the pic.  Was their fast-food rendezvous the last time they saw one another before the big day?
What are your thoughts on Scott & Sofia’s relationship, will it last throughout 2018?  Sound off in the comments. 

