Cheap Date! Scott Disick Takes Sofia Richie To McDonalds Before Heading To Lavish Party With Kourtney

The couple, who started dating earlier this year, have been jet setting across the world with one another at high-end brunch spots in Calabasas all the way to trendy Sugar Factory in Miami.

So why are they all of a sudden being so low key going through the drive-thru window, especially during the holidays?

Scott and Sofia were spotted ordering some fast food at a local McDonald’s in Calabasas, where she was behind the wheel to grab the delicious grub that they were about to have.

ditching her blonde tresses earlier this week. Sofia is still rocking her darker hair afterearlier this week.

Things looked to getting more glammed up for Scott later on that night, as he was seen at the Kardashian’s annual Christmas eve party with his ex-baby momma Kourtney’s sister Khloe . No word on if Sofia went along with him to the party.

Sofia did snap a kissing selfie on Christmas yesterday, but Scott was not in the pic. Was their fast-food rendezvous the last time they saw one another before the big day?