Sexy Time
Scott Disick And Sofia Richie Get Wet N’ Wild On Vacation!
The couple were spotted cooling each other down on a yacht in Mexico.
Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have completely done a 180 for vacation time with one another! After spending New Year’s in the freezing weather of Aspen, Colorado, the inseparable couple changed things up completely by soaking in some rays on a yacht in Mexico! And they couldn’t keep their hands off one another while doing so. Click-through for the sexy photos.
