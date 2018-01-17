Scott Disick And Sofia Richie Get Wet N’ Wild On Vacation!

The couple went on yet another romantic getaway with one another in Punta Mita, Mexico, where they spent some time getting cozy with one another while doing anything they could to stay cool.

This includes Scott sexily showering Sofia off on the side of the yacht as she looked beyond relieved to feel the cool splash of water on her.

Sofia left very little to the imagination, as she rocked a sexy black bikini with her buns totally exposed!

The couple enjoyed quite a lot of activities both on and off the yacht. Sofia looked absolutely thrilled as she slid down a huge blow up slide right before it dunked her into the water.

They also hopped on the jetski with one another, where Sofia's buns were once again on display as they ripped through the waters in Mexico.

The jet setting couple has been spotted in many glamorous cities since they got together in May of last year. What city will their romance lead them to next?