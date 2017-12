Scott and Sofia have been getting hot and heavy with one another since they were first romantically linked in May of 2017.

They have been sporting their PDA all around the world, from Miami to Calabasas, so it comes as no surprise that they will be finishing their year off in another fabulous city like Aspen.

It’s a big upgrade from how they spent Christmas Eve, where the couple was seen going through a McDonald’s drive-thru window as she didn’t attend the annual Kardashian Christmas party whereas Scott was and went later on that night.

Sofia and Scott shared their journey to Aspen all over social media, with her posting a pic outside a private jet with the caption "Ready for 2018.”

He followed suit inside the jet, posting a pic with the caption "I’m on a whole new year vibe.”

They touched down in Aspen yesterday, where the couple looked absolutely smitten with one another as Scott playfully spins her and they both played in the snow. Could this relationship be heading down the aisle as they embark on a new year with one another?