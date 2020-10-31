Sean Connery, the legendary actor best known for his role as James Bond in the 007 franchise, has died at the age of 90, his son Jason Connery announced on Saturday, October 31.

The Scottish-born Hollywood vet passed away in his sleep at his home in the Bahamas, according to BBC, and while the exact date of his death was not disclosed, it’s been said that Connery had been feeling “unwell” for some time.

The award-winning actor leaves behind an incredible filmography with a five-decade-long movie career that even saw him win an Oscar for his exhilarating performance in 1987’s The Untouchables.

From being the first person to helm the role of James Bond on the big screen to starring in a countless number of blockbuster flicks throughout the ’80s and ’90s, let’s take a look down memory lane on some of Connery’s best on-screen moments.